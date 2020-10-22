 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Amendments gives politicians too much power
Voice of the Reader: Amendments gives politicians too much power

To the Editor:

The pandemic has devastated our economy, closed businesses, and hurt families, yet the politicians in Springfield are asking for us to give them new powers so they can raise our taxes.

It’s always about power with the Springfield Politicians.

Now they are asking for the ultimate power — changing our tax structure to let them create tax brackets and tax whoever, whenever they want.

This tax hike amendment means they have the power to tax middle-class families, retirement income, and family farmers. Whoever they want.

To give you an idea of the power this tax hike amendment will bestow on them — we aren’t even allowed to vote on the actual tax rates.

If voters approve the amendment, the politicians can change the tax rates to whatever they want at a moment’s notice.

This is too much power for these politicians who have shown complete disdain for taxpayers, particularly in the midst of this pandemic.

Pete Sopczak

Goreville

