Voice of the Reader: An introduction to CWU

To the Editor:

Recently, Church Women United (CWU) made the news by presenting a $10,000 check to the Carbondale Warming Center, obtained from a grant I wrote from state Church Women United. I write because some had never heard of CWU.

Previously, CWU-Carbondale received CWU state grants to help The Thrift Shop to get a new roof, to make it new signs, to have a banner and startup funds for CWU-Carbondale's annual World Hunger Sale, and to help Women for Change host "The Big Event" at Red Hen Garden.

CWU, founded in 1941, is a racially, culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women's movement, celebrating unity in diversity, and working for a world of peace and justice. CWU is organized into more than 1,200 local, state, regional and national units; one is CWU-Carbondale.