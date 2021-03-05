Voice of the Reader: An introduction to CWU

To the Editor:
Recently, Church Women United (CWU) made the news by presenting a $10,000 check to the Carbondale Warming Center, obtained from a grant I wrote from state Church Women United. I write because some had never heard of CWU.
Previously, CWU-Carbondale received CWU state grants to help The Thrift Shop to get a new roof, to make it new signs, to have a banner and startup funds for CWU-Carbondale's annual World Hunger Sale, and to help Women for Change host "The Big Event" at Red Hen Garden.
CWU, founded in 1941, is a racially, culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women's movement, celebrating unity in diversity, and working for a world of peace and justice. CWU is organized into more than 1,200 local, state, regional and national units; one is CWU-Carbondale.
For decades, Black and White CWU women have met for meetings, programs, Bible studies, potlucks, and charitable event planning, rotating among 18 local churches. For over 40 years, CWU-Carbondale's largest charitable event has been the annual World Hunger Sale, held recently at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. In 2018 and 2019, $15,000 was raised for donations to charities dealing with hunger or serving food as part of their mission, such as food pantries in Carbondale and Murphysboro, The Women's Center, Meals on Wheels, Feed my Sheep, S.P.I.N., ECHO, etc.
If you are interested in joining CWU, helping with CWU's annual World Hunger Sale, or donating, contact CWU-Carbondale's president, Martha Ellert, at msellert@aol.com or at 618-521-0613.
Eileen Troutt-Ervin
Carbondale