Voice of the Reader: Another alternative

To the Editor:

With all due respect toward Noah Scott's recent letter encouraging Southern Illinoisans to vote Democrat, there is another alternative, and I'm not talking about voting Republican.

There is a third force here in Southern Illinois, one that emerged onto the statewide scene in 2006 and gave the northern Democratic establishment quite the scare: the Green Party. Green candidates have been waging strong, visible campaigns here in Southern Illinois for nearly two decades now, giving people a different vision of what is possible, one of peace, justice, humanity, and protecting the environment.

It should also be noted that a party doesn't have to be the majority party to wield influence; even a small number of elected officials can hold the balance of power in close votes or determine which party has majority control, and thus, like the Progressive and Socialist parties of old, wring major concessions out of an otherwise uninterested political establishment.