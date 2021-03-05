 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Another alternative
Voice of the Reader: Another alternative

To the Editor:

With all due respect toward Noah Scott's recent letter encouraging Southern Illinoisans to vote Democrat, there is another alternative, and I'm not talking about voting Republican.

There is a third force here in Southern Illinois, one that emerged onto the statewide scene in 2006 and gave the northern Democratic establishment quite the scare: the Green Party. Green candidates have been waging strong, visible campaigns here in Southern Illinois for nearly two decades now, giving people a different vision of what is possible, one of peace, justice, humanity, and protecting the environment.

It should also be noted that a party doesn't have to be the majority party to wield influence; even a small number of elected officials can hold the balance of power in close votes or determine which party has majority control, and thus, like the Progressive and Socialist parties of old, wring major concessions out of an otherwise uninterested political establishment.

If anyone reading this is interested in the Illinois Green Party, I highly encourage visiting our website and social media. The Green Party accepts no corporate donations and isn't dominated by wealthy backers. Our state party operates not by powerful individuals pulling strings, but by party members themselves voting democratically. It is a different model of party politics, one that provides a firewall against the forces which have corrupted both current ruling parties.

Thank you, and together, let's give the ruling establishment another scare or two.

Joshua Hellmann

Murphysboro

