Voice of the Reader: Another crisis

To the Editor:

We are facing a crisis. It seems to come out of nowhere, growing silently, largely ignored, until it suddenly spikes. It caught us unaware, although experts and scientists had been warning us for years it was coming. We do not know how long it will last, nor how devastating it will be. There is no cure, nor any way to prevent it. All that can be done is to flatten the curve; but major social, political and economic disruptions will be necessary to mitigate its impact. Of course, Mr. Trump called it a hoax.

And no, I’m not talking about Covid-19.

We actually have reason to be grateful for this pandemic, because it is providing us with a small foretaste, a kind of dress rehearsal, for the catastrophe: global climate change. We now know that for years, scientists have been understating the dangers of human-induced greenhouse gas increases. It has been projected that, whereas COVID-19 could kill hundreds of thousands, and cost the economy trillions of dollars, climate change will kill hundreds of millions, and cost more money than currently exists in the world.

As we celebrate Earth Day, it will be well to remember that in months or perhaps a year or two the COVID-19 pandemic will be over, but the warming climate will be with us for generations. We should also remember, that unlike COVID-19, this calamity was something we unleashed upon ourselves.

Gary K. Shepherd

Carbondale

