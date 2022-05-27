 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Another mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

To the Editor:

Another mass shooting, what’s new? These have been happening for so long, that they’ve become normal. How pathetic.

A long time ago, I learned that no matter how hard I may work at being right and doing right, I will continue making mistakes. It’s basic to being mortal. No one has a perfect view of life. We are all imperfect creatures sliding through life hoping to be the best we can be.

The intense anger that is out there, is the result of too many thinking their perspective is absolutely right, with all opposing views being absolutely wrong. At this point it is very easy to justify violence. While I have my own opinion on how this all got started, at this point it doesn’t matter how it got started. The question is, how to bring it to an end?

Our society has become too crude and self-indulgent. Hedonism is a word that comes to mind here. Sex of whatever form is common. We have a serious drug problem. It wasn’t too long ago when parts of the big city was where illicit drugs were a problem. Now it’s in small town America. With drug problems, crime is accompanying it. These times have been with humans before. Since many have no use for studying history, bad times are revisiting us. Changing this situation will require a massive altering of our popular culture that I don’t see happening.

Arvid Noreen

Herrin

