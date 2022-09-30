Voice of the Reader: Ask Bost to have a heart

To the Editor:

I am writing to express concerns over no support for student loan debt relief from Congressman Bost. I asked Mr. Bost for his support and was rejected and sent a lengthy letter with questionable data to scare tax payers.

As a coal miner I was better off than most and able to help my daughters out with college costs. However, the costs were so high they had to work and get loans. They were not "'Philosophy/Art" majors. One daughter is a scientist for Johns Hopkins and the other an educator. Getting $10,000 relief from loans has helped our family a lot.

Trump passed a $1.9 trillion tax cut package that made the rich even richer. Now many big corporations don't even pay taxes. Student loan debt relief is a drop in the bucket.

I know many of you out there have young adults with student loan debt and will benefit from any relief.

Please contact Congressman Bost and ask him to have a heart for God's sake. He has helped the wealthy so how about some crumbs for ordinary folks?

Robert "Bob" Hughes

Mount Vernon