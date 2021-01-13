 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Avoiding responsibility
Voice of the Reader: Avoiding responsibility

To the Editor:

What happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was nothing more than an adolescent temper tantrum carried out by childish persons caught up in a crowd feeling entitled and were lacking self-control. The result was they only ended up taking silly selfies after trashing the Capitol, and leaving with ill-gotten souvenirs. (Oh, and the loss of a five lives, too.)

Their original intent was to overthrow the presidential election results. They were encouraged to do that by a self-righteous individual that told them just before the assault to take control of the proceedings at the Capitol. That individual and many others of similar ilk continually argued that the election result disrespected the 75 million voters that voted for the loser. In attempting the to change the election results, they would have ignored the over 81 million voters who voted for the winner.

After what happened at the Capitol, many that supported the loser experienced what could be described as morning-after regret that they supported the narcissistic loser and followed his urging. One that did not though, is our own U.S. representative. Other representatives decided to drop their “objections.” Some rioters later turned themselves in to police to answer for their shameful actions. Yet the instigator of all this still cannot bring himself to accept any responsibility for what took place.

Al Parr

Carbondale

