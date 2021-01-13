Voice of the Reader: Avoiding responsibility

To the Editor:

What happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was nothing more than an adolescent temper tantrum carried out by childish persons caught up in a crowd feeling entitled and were lacking self-control. The result was they only ended up taking silly selfies after trashing the Capitol, and leaving with ill-gotten souvenirs. (Oh, and the loss of a five lives, too.)

Their original intent was to overthrow the presidential election results. They were encouraged to do that by a self-righteous individual that told them just before the assault to take control of the proceedings at the Capitol. That individual and many others of similar ilk continually argued that the election result disrespected the 75 million voters that voted for the loser. In attempting the to change the election results, they would have ignored the over 81 million voters who voted for the winner.