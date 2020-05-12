Voice of the Reader: Balanced approach

To the Editor:
In a recent op-ed published in The Southern Illinoisan, former SIU President Glenn Poshard has some choice words for those who support opening up the economy on a more expedited timetable than the one Gov. J.B. Pritzker is recommending.
According to Poshard, everyone must follow the governor’s plan or “People will die unnecessarily.”
This is nonsense that lacks any basis in the current reality. Absent any facts, fear and virtue signaling are all the forever lockdown crowd have.
No one is suggesting throwing caution to the wind, but the goal of a reopening plan should be the safe, responsible reopening of the economy. Under the governor’s plan, parts of Illinois’ economy potentially will never be able to reopen, including churches.
By contrast, we have proposed a common-sense three-phase solution to preserve public health while at the same time allowing businesses to safely reopen. Under our plan, nearly all sectors of the economy would open immediately — if the numbers warrant — with tighter restrictions in phases I and II followed by much more relaxed restrictions in phase III. The plan closely monitors regional health center capacity and regions would be reevaluated with the goal of moving to the next phase in 14-day increments.
For nearly two months, businesses have been shuttered and one million Illinois residents are now unemployed. Lives and livelihoods are being destroyed. Glenn Poshard has spent his entire professional career working in the public sector with no worries about the next paycheck, so it is easy for him to shrug off the problems working families are facing. These people want and need to safely return to work.
As this lockdown drags on, more families will be destroyed. Our plan offers the balanced approach we need to protect public health and avoid shrinking the economy the way SIU’s enrollment shrank under Poshard’s leadership.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, 107th District
State Rep. Darren Bailey, 109th District
