Voice of the Reader: Balanced approach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In a recent op-ed published in The Southern Illinoisan, former SIU President Glenn Poshard has some choice words for those who support opening up the economy on a more expedited timetable than the one Gov. J.B. Pritzker is recommending.

According to Poshard, everyone must follow the governor’s plan or “People will die unnecessarily.”

This is nonsense that lacks any basis in the current reality. Absent any facts, fear and virtue signaling are all the forever lockdown crowd have.

No one is suggesting throwing caution to the wind, but the goal of a reopening plan should be the safe, responsible reopening of the economy. Under the governor’s plan, parts of Illinois’ economy potentially will never be able to reopen, including churches.