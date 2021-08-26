 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Balloons come back down
To the Editor:

I was saddened to read of the shooting and death of Keeshanna Jackson. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. I truly hope her community, the SIU community, and the Carbondale community can come together and heal. I was also saddened that in this day of ecological awareness we are still releasing balloons at events. I understand that balloons rising into the sky create a beautiful symbolic vision, however, these balloons eventually come down. They can take from six months to four years to decompose. They come down into our forest, backyards, streams and lakes; they are ingested by or entrap birds, fish and other wildlife causing even more unnecessary death. Hopefully we can channel our helplessness and need to do something toward an end to gun violence.

Donna Wilson

Makanda

