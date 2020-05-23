Voice of the Reader: Baseless
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Baseless

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I was dismayed by the opinion piece presented by Democrat congressional candidate Ray Lenzi in last Sunday's Southern Illinoisan. Frankly, in this time of national emergency, his disjointed political rants are totally out of touch with the people he claims to want to serve.

Let’s start with something we should all be able to agree on: Political campaigns should be based on facts — not on personal attacks and misleading soundbites, especially when they involve the families of the candidates. Sadly, Mr. Lenzi seems to disagree.

In his recent opinion piece, Mr. Lenzi attacked Rep. Bost for missing just four voting days in Congress in June 2019, a time he returned home to be with his family as his mother passed away. Not only was this a devastating loss to the Bost family, but also to those in the community who knew and loved Peggy Bost.

Anyone who knows Mike Bost knows he works tirelessly for Southern Illinois. And his record proves it: If you set aside the votes that Rep. Bost missed over those four days of grieving, he’s actually participated in nearly 99% of the votes conducted in the House.

Mr. Lenzi’s baseless personal attacks prove that he’ll say anything to try to gain traction for his failing campaign. Campaigns can get ugly, but there is never an excuse for bringing family into the political arena. He should be ashamed.

Myles Nelson

Campaign Manager

Bost for Congress

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Only just begun

Letter to the Editor: The point of this is to point out that the economy will not have a "V" curve economic recovery. This won't be over in months. In fact, it's only just begun to get worse.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

Letter to the Editor: President Roosevelt did not tell Hawaii to deal with it after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he did not let states compete for steel to build tanks, and states did not bid up the price of aluminum to build airplanes

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A challenge

Letter to the Editor: I challenge my friends to swiftly and meaningfully begin to divest from this failing version of civilization and lead by example with lifestyles that speak louder than words.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The future

Letter to the Editor: The focus right now needs to be winning the fight against COVID-19, but we cannot lose sight of the really important issues that ensure our families and businesses are strong for years to come.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Not the time

Letter to the Editor: Now is not the time for tax increases. We need our businesses to make a comeback and they will as long as Illinois politicians do not suffocate them with additional tax increases.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

Letter to the Editor: Bob served as a veteran, a tenured university professor, pubic official, as well as a loving father and husband. He was someone who I saw fight for equality and fairness in our community. May God bless Robert Harrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News