Voice of the Reader: Baseless

To the Editor:

I was dismayed by the opinion piece presented by Democrat congressional candidate Ray Lenzi in last Sunday's Southern Illinoisan. Frankly, in this time of national emergency, his disjointed political rants are totally out of touch with the people he claims to want to serve.

Let’s start with something we should all be able to agree on: Political campaigns should be based on facts — not on personal attacks and misleading soundbites, especially when they involve the families of the candidates. Sadly, Mr. Lenzi seems to disagree.

In his recent opinion piece, Mr. Lenzi attacked Rep. Bost for missing just four voting days in Congress in June 2019, a time he returned home to be with his family as his mother passed away. Not only was this a devastating loss to the Bost family, but also to those in the community who knew and loved Peggy Bost.

Anyone who knows Mike Bost knows he works tirelessly for Southern Illinois. And his record proves it: If you set aside the votes that Rep. Bost missed over those four days of grieving, he’s actually participated in nearly 99% of the votes conducted in the House.