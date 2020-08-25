Voice of the Reader: Be alert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Motorists need to be alert for kids walking, riding bikes, and driving cars near schools as students prepare for another year of learning.

The Illinois Insurance Association, a property-casualty insurance trade association, and its members urge drivers to re-examine back-to-school safety procedures. Precautions to keep in mind:

• Never pass a stopped school bus from either direction unless you are on the other side of a divided highway.

• Slow down in rural areas. Children may need to cross in front of the school bus when getting on or off. Remain 20 feet behind a stopped school bus until flashing lights are off, and you have confirmed no children are nearby.

• Follow school zone speed limits. Illinois law prohibits cell phone use in these areas.

• Pay attention to crossing guards. Watch for children who may unexpectedly appear between cars or outside the crosswalk.

• Follow school rules when dropping off or picking up students. Do not double park. Avoid unloading or picking up children across the street from the school.