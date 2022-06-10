Voice of the Reader: Be willing to speak up

At present, the United States is witnessing an ongoing and coordinated attack upon the rights of young transgender Americans and few people seem willing to speak up. As someone who lives my life under the mantra of Matthew 25:40, I am unable to join that silence.

Across the country, state legislatures have targeted trans children who wish to play sports with their peers (even when they target a single student, as was the case in Utah), have banned puberty blockers to force trans youth through physical changes that do not match their identity (in contrast to American Medical Association standards, despite research demonstrating a lower risk of suicide, and minimal to no side effects), have pushed for the removal of medical coverage for treatment of gender dysphoria, and have begun punishing families who support their trans children whether medically or socially.

These positions are out of touch with the medical and sociological consensus on the treatment of gender dysphoria. The American Academy of Pediatrics “recommends that youth who identify as transgender have access to comprehensive, gender-affirming, and developmentally appropriate health care that is provided in a safe and inclusive clinical space. We also recommend that playing on sports teams helps youth develop self-esteem, correlates positively with overall mental health, and appears to have a protective effect against suicide.”

We are called to protect and uplift the downtrodden and needy. Our trans neighbors, friends, family, and loved ones need us now. Please do not be silent during these attacks.

Isaac Ludington

Carbondale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0