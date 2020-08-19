Voice of the Reader: Behind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Every president since FDR has had some form of Science and Technology Advisory committee. On Jan. 22, 2017, the day after Trump's inauguration, he took down the Advisory Science and Technology website, which included a playbook for early response to emerging diseases and pandemics.

From January 22, 2017, to March 2019 no director was appointed for Science and Technology. So what happened Dec. 30, 2019, when the World Health Organization (WHO) advised the administration that there was an infection problem in China? Nothing happened!

Our defensive team was missing, unable to take take action. Observant people watching TV news saw China building two large hospitals in 12 days in Wuhan asked: "What's going on, why the rush?" Eight months have gone by and our people are suffering from COVID-19 experiencing death, job loss, hungry people, loss of businesses, millions unemployed, etc.

I'll bet that 69-page playbook on response to emerging diseases is still unread by the president.

Richard Gillespie

Anna

