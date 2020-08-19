You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Behind
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Behind

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Every president since FDR has had some form of Science and Technology Advisory committee. On Jan. 22, 2017, the day after Trump's inauguration, he took down the Advisory Science and Technology website, which included a playbook for early response to emerging diseases and pandemics.

From January 22, 2017, to March 2019 no director was appointed for Science and Technology. So what happened Dec. 30, 2019, when the World Health Organization (WHO) advised the administration that there was an infection problem in China? Nothing happened!

Our defensive team was missing, unable to take take action. Observant people watching TV news saw China building two large hospitals in 12 days in Wuhan asked: "What's going on, why the rush?" Eight months have gone by and our people are suffering from COVID-19 experiencing death, job loss, hungry people, loss of businesses, millions unemployed, etc.

I'll bet that 69-page playbook on response to emerging diseases is still unread by the president.

Richard Gillespie

Anna

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Pass a package

Letter to the Editor: I'm calling on Sens. Durbin and Duckworth, and Congressmen Bost and Shimkus to break the stalemate and pass an emergency response package

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Opening the door

Letter to the Editor: It will be interesting to see if they take advantage to establish themselves as a viable alternative, or try to promote extreme policies and ideas as they have in the past.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The fear of death?

Letter to the Editor: I suspect that a deep-seated fear of death is at the bottom of the irrational and passionate behaviors we are witnessing. At least it may offer a partial explanation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News