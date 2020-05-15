Voice of the Reader: Better answers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Why is religion the only Illinois “essential” restricted to fewer than 10 people? Our ability to socially distance, wear masks where that is not possible, and sanitize our hands does not depend on where we are.

And why does the governor ignore therapies available through the Emergency Use Authorization Program of the FDA available to any physician at any time based on his professional expertise? Could it be that already existing antivirals offer no opportunity for new patents?

I sent these questions to the governor and my state legislators. I pray they have genuine feedback rather than political answers.

Lydia Hazel

Makanda

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0