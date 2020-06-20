Voice of the Reader: Beware
Voice of the Reader: Beware

To the Editor:

Having just read the Guest View from Jim Nowlan and Robert D. Michelson, I agree with all they said.

With Gov. Pritzker about to move Illinois to another phase as he likes to call it and the vote not until November, I see no reason to spend the money to mail out ballots when everybody will be out and about anyway. People are out and about more every day and more and more will be out and able to make it to the polls like a normal election. There's no telling what phase we'll be by then.

It's shaky business to think about mail-in ballots. Illinoisans have a hard time believing a standard election, let alone one of this nature. The outcome will be the same as always until they pass a fair maps amendment anyway.

Just a side note: It ought to be against the law for a governor to spend his money to help pass an amendment to change the constitution to create a new tax structure. That shows everybody how bad he wants a future hand in the grab bag of tax money. Beware!

Dom Ronchetto

Mulkeytown

