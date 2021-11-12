Voice of the Reader: Biden made a promise

To the Editor:

President Biden promised to be the climate president and wants to establish the U.S. as an international leader at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

But leadership starts at home. Biden can’t talk a big game at the climate talks while approving fossil fuel projects in Indigenous, Black, and low-wealth communities. The most important thing he can do to show U.S. leadership is to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

Biden can use his existing executive authority to stop fossil fuel projects, just like he did with Keystone XL. From drilling on public lands, to pipelines, refineries, petrochemicals, and exports, he can direct his agencies to reject permits for fossil fuel projects today with a stroke of a pen.

We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels. And Biden can deliver it with executive action to not just build back better, but build back fossil free.

Lindsey Hudak

Red Bud

