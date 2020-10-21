 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Billionaires win without graduated income tax
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Billionaires win without graduated income tax

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

One of my college professors had a poster on his office wall that said “Taxes are the price we pay for good government. Be glad that you are not getting all of the good government that you are paying for.”

We joke and cuss about paying taxes. However, taxes are essential for good government.

Over the last two years, the Illinois General Assembly has improved the state aid formula for schools. The corner has begun to be turned on money for SIU. And various construction project jobs for our area are currently underway with others planned. The state has been paying its bills in timelier manner. However, one obstacle to continued progress is a handful of wealthy, self-serving individuals.

Billionaires win at several levels without the graduated income tax. First, they save tens of millions of dollars every year on state income taxes. This is coming off the first couple of years of greatly reduced federal taxes from the Trump tax cuts. Some of these gains will be transferred over to political campaigns to make sure that their interests will continue to be served and protected.

Remember, “Too big to fail” can also mean “Too big to control.” Inadequate funding weakens the state’s ability to oversee and regulate big business behaviors. Don’t believe their misinformation campaign.

If you have an income of less than $250,000, you should vote YES to avoid higher taxes, reduced services, or both. This includes farmers, business owners, and retirees.

Dennis Johnson

Murphysboro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Why did I vote for Lenzi?

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: If you are undecided, I urge you to think carefully about who will better address the serious problems facing our country and the world. Our sustainability on earth and our democracy are in question.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Unitarians endorse fair tax

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Both the Board of Trustees and the Social Action Committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship have endorsed the nonpartisan Fair Tax Amendment that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Tax and spend

  • Updated

Letter to the Edtior: The only way for this state to get back to zero debt is file for bankruptcy 'cause ole Pritzker and his fellow Democrats only know tax and spend. Just sayin'!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News