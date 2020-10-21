Voice of the Reader: Billionaires win without graduated income tax

To the Editor:

One of my college professors had a poster on his office wall that said “Taxes are the price we pay for good government. Be glad that you are not getting all of the good government that you are paying for.”

We joke and cuss about paying taxes. However, taxes are essential for good government.

Over the last two years, the Illinois General Assembly has improved the state aid formula for schools. The corner has begun to be turned on money for SIU. And various construction project jobs for our area are currently underway with others planned. The state has been paying its bills in timelier manner. However, one obstacle to continued progress is a handful of wealthy, self-serving individuals.

Billionaires win at several levels without the graduated income tax. First, they save tens of millions of dollars every year on state income taxes. This is coming off the first couple of years of greatly reduced federal taxes from the Trump tax cuts. Some of these gains will be transferred over to political campaigns to make sure that their interests will continue to be served and protected.