Voice of the Reader: Binary world

To the Editor:

Our great nation has become so polarized that we may be on the verge of falling apart. A perfect storm may be forming with the pandemic and our cultural divide.

Our culture has become a binary situation of us/them, right/left, good/bad. We live in a democracy. This means that compromise is how decision-making is done. Each side gives a little in order to get a little. Instead we have people that act as if compromising is akin to sinning, a show of weakness. We have two different groups thinking in completely different ways. The world as two completely different places. One is leaning toward autocracy and the other is wanting to keep democracy going.

The one wanting democracy is holding on to the view that the other side will respond in kind, but the other side would be in jeopardy of appearing weak. Autocratic people consider their perspectives as so absolutely right that justifying violence is acceptable in obtaining their world view. What they appreciate is a strong leader not bending in any way with the other side. Brute force is viewed as good.

America has sometimes been described as an experiment. Are we no longer capable of compromise? Our enemies must be so happy with our situation.