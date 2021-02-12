Voice of the Reader: Blessed to have JCHD

On Feb. 2, I had an appointment at the Banterra Center (SIU Arena) for vaccination at 10:15 a.m. I arrived about 10 o’clock, expecting it to be busy, and I was right about that part. The parking lot was virtually full, with at least 100 cars. The lobby, where all the action was, was brimming with people. And yet I was greeted as I entered, my appointment confirmed, and I was given a three-page form to fill out. Before I completed the first page, I was called to the next station, where my temperature was taken, and sent on. By the time I completed the rest of the form and took it to the next station, my vaccine was waiting for me. I had my shot by 10:15! It only remained for me to sit for another 15 minutes to ensure that I wouldn’t have an adverse reaction, and I was on my way.