Rep. Mike Bost doesn't even try to pretend he serves all the constituents in the district. On his social media sites, he'll post things such as, "I'm here to protect Illinois Conservative values" OR "it's great to meet with like minded Republicans." When he recently opened his new office in Effingham, he told the Daily News there, he likes being around farmers who share his views on guns and abortion. Hey Bost, if you want to work as a fundraiser for the RNC committee, knock yourself out. But you have no place as a public office holder for all the people the Southern Illinois.