Voice of the Reader: Bost has failed

To the Editor:

I am an Independent voter. I do not support any political party. I do not support Trump, yet I agree with him, we need to drain the swamp. Let the voters of IL-12 start by voting Mike Bost out of office.

Bost is famously prone to outrageous outbursts, he also cowers away from constituents concerning his attempt to rip away millions of peoples health insurance.

Prior to politics, Bost was a firefighter and trucking dispatch, Respectable jobs. But a career in politics has his net worth at $11,000,000. Not uncommon for most politicians to get rich in office.

In addition to his salary he gets $73,000 for his Illinois pension. Bost, he voted himself a 9.6% raise prior to leaving Illinois government.

Bost practices polarized politics. Voted 95% with Paul Ryan and received $29,000.00 from Ryan's PAC Fund, $100,000 from the insurance companies for voting for the American Health Care Act. He voted to weaken Wall Street and netted $363,000 from the financial sector.

He has grossly wasted tax payer money, voted for the Republican Tax Scam and to cut Medicare and Medicaid and was against lowering out-of-pocket drug cost.

Bost supports the rich and taxes on the middle class. Look up his voting record. He opposes a lot, like women's rights and consumer protection. Bost failed to impeach Trump twice, certify the Presidential Election, censor Gosar and to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Bost has failed the American people. Vote against Bost! Let's Drain the Swamp!

John Rottman

Marion