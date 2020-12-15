Voice of the Reader: Bost signature on amicus brief a disgrace

To the Editor:
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost brought disgrace to himself, the House of Representatives, the people of Southern Illinois, all of Illinois and America itself when he signed on to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s suit to nullify the ballots cast by citizens of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in order to keep President Donald Trump in office.
Rep. Bost says his intentions were pure — he wanted to make sure every “legal” vote was counted. Sorry, I’m not buying.
By the time Bost signed on to place dynamite against one of the very pillars of American democracy, similar suits had been dismissed by more than 40 courts. Even U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who has proven his fealty to the president time and again, articulated plainly there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
The right to vote is one of the most sacred possessions of any and every American citizen. The U.S. Constitution has been amended just 27 times in our nation’s 244-year history — three times to expand voting rights. The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. The 24th eliminated poll taxes, a ploy used to keep African Americans from voting. The 26th gave 18-year-olds the right to vote.
Bost spit on the sacred legacy of one-person, one-vote with his despicable action.
Remember Rep. Bost’s celebrated paper-throwing tantrum in the Illinois House? Can you imagine if an Attorney General from a blue state attempted to overthrow Bost’s election? The hubris of telling a citizen of another state that their vote is invalid … it boggles the mind.
Rep. Bost celebrates his service in the Marine Corps. Semper Fidelis means always faithful to the Constitution, to the nation, not a would-be despot illegally trying to remain in power. His willingness to circumvent America’s electoral system, simply because he didn’t like the outcome, makes him unworthy of ever receiving another vote.
Judy Winkeler
Harrisburg
