Voice of the Reader: Bost thinks it's fine

The Southern had an article about Mike Bost last week. He was quoted several times but there was something left out. An almost identical article appeared in the Effingham Daily News. When asked about the insurrection Bost's response was "President Trump did what he needed to do on Jan. 6. Yes you read that correctly! Bost thinks it's fine that Trump beckoned his followers to the capitol to kill Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. I mean how else can that be interpreted? He also repeated his same old lie of 'Biden stopped the keystone pipeline and that would have lowered gas prices.' That is literally a lie! That pipeline would have done nothing for our community or state! Please just stop with the fear mongering and lies, for once in your career stop thinking about just keeping your job!