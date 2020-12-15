 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Bost violated his oath of office
To the Editor:

Illinois voters, Mike Bost is GUILTY of violating HIS oath of OFFICE. He is GUILTY of sedition against The United States Constitution. Maybe even TREASON. When he signed on to the Texas amicus, he knowingly committed these acts. He should be removed from office and possibly imprisoned for his actions AGAINST The United States Constitution. NOW, not two years from now.

Dennis Fowler

Benton

