Voice of the Reader: Bost violated his oath of office

To the Editor:
Illinois voters, Mike Bost is GUILTY of violating HIS oath of OFFICE. He is GUILTY of sedition against The United States Constitution. Maybe even TREASON. When he signed on to the Texas amicus, he knowingly committed these acts. He should be removed from office and possibly imprisoned for his actions AGAINST The United States Constitution. NOW, not two years from now.
Dennis Fowler
Benton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!