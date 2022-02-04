Voice of the Reader: Bost's political tactics appalling

To the Editor:
Yesterday I received an email from Congressman Mike Bost with a survey question: "Do you think that the Biden Administration should be secretly releasing illegal immigrants into communities across the United States?" His contention is a blatant attempt to stir up anger among his constituents without truly explaining the issue. This is unconscionable. He is demonizing Biden and a policy that is only trying to alleviate a very real problem at the border.
If you read what these flights are, you'll know that they are delivering children to their families or sponsors or facilities to house them, rather than sending them back to dangerous traffickers. I am genuinely appalled at Bost's political tactics.
Pamela Matthews
Carbondale