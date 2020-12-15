Voice of the Reader: Bost's support of lawsuit disappointing

To the Editor:

Mike Bost was elected to represent the citizens (all of them) of the 12th district of Illinois, NOT the personal agenda of Donald Trump!

In a statement earlier this week, Congressman Bost said, “President Trump is using the legal means available to him to ensure that every legal vote is counted… at a time of great uncertainty for our country, it is vitally important that the American people have faith in our elections and trust the results.”

I find these statements by Bost hypocritical and very disconcerting as he signed on to the Texas/Trump lawsuit to overturn the Nov. 3, 2020 election results invalidating the votes of 10,368,269 voters in the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, in a blatant attempt to steal an election won fairly.

Contrary to Bost’s statement, these actions by Bost and others undermines the will of the voters, damages the faith and trust of Americans in our elections and the election results. Most importantly, those actions which Congressman Bost supports contribute to cracks in the very foundation of America’s democracy. Every possible investigation and recounts have already been done, and none of them have found the slightest shred of evidence that any massive fraud occurred in the Nov. 3 election.