Voice of the Reader: Bring change for children

To the Editor:

While the decision to adopt a child is one of the most joyful and rewarding a family can make, it may also be one of the most expensive. For most domestic infant or intercountry adoptions the cost is typically between $10,000 and $40,000. Adoption from foster care is more affordable upfront, but children adopted from foster care often have significant special needs that often require added expenses — such as educational supports or mental health or behavioral health services — for years to come. The adoption tax credit, currently about $14,440, goes a long way to support parents who want to be a family to children who can't remain with her birth parents.

Many families that foster children cannot afford to adopt without the credit being refundable.

Since 1997, the adoption tax credit has helped thousands of American families to provide children with loving, permanent families through adoption. Although the adoption tax credit was made a permanent part of the tax code in 2012, it was not made refundable. As a result, it does not help lower- and middle-income families — the families most in need of support to make adoption a reality.