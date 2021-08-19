Voice of the Reader: Build our nation

To the Editor:
The verdict is in. Afghanistan is a mess.
Unfortunately, we are staring at a potential humanitarian crisis. The withdrawal of American troops, after 20 years of nation building, has certainly ensured that prospect.
The Biden administration, incredibly, seems to have been caught off guard about the speed with which the Taliban has taken over.
One thing I find puzzling, though, is the politics of the fallout. Many are laying the blame for the recent chaos squarely at the feet of Biden. The evacuation process should have gone smoother. However, whether the U.S. stayed for another year or one hundred years, the outcome was as certain as the sunrise. The Taliban would return to power.
Twenty years, and thousands of American, as well as civilian deaths haven’t moved the needle. Add the astronomical costs and it leaves one even more dismayed about the lack of results.
During the war, it appears the U.S. failed to learn the Afghani culture. The costs were catastrophic. After all, there are widespread reports of numerous alliances between the Taliban and Provincial government leaders, who felt more of a kinship between them than their foreign occupiers. How else can one explain the ease the Taliban was able to defeat a much larger and better equipped Afghan army?