You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Business grants
1 comment
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Business grants

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Our imaginative Illinois Gov. Pritzker has found another new gold mine in our state and ready to dole out $46 million to small businesses. And that, folks, is only a teaser of the remaining $636M. Child care providers will get $270M. Seventy eight of 102 Illinois counties will get an unspecified amount of that. These grants are based on COVID-19 impacted areas of businesses that were completely shut down in the spring.

The real kicker is also "COVID-19 areas that were impacted and experienced property damage amidst the looting and civil unrest in June" will be receiving the remainder of the $636 million total to be given out. I certainly know that I am not the sharpest pencil in the drawer, but before the guv starts dolling out good money to his cronies in the cities, should we not have some assurance that law enforcement is adequately prepared to prevent looting, burning, destruction, rioting, etc. of those same businesses and all businesses when civil unrest resurrects again? If we do not have that assurance, then our governor is throwing good money after bad.

Why not hire a few currency transport trucks to bring that cash from those cities to southern Illinois for investment purposes and building of businesses and we will show him how to get more bang for his buck? A wonderful place to start would be the Port of Cairo, which, when completed, will become a major inland transport hub of the U.S. at the confluence of the mighty Ohio and Mississippi rivers. Southern Illinois is, and always will be, the diamond in the rough.

Michael L Duncan

Murphysboro

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Pass a package

Letter to the Editor: I'm calling on Sens. Durbin and Duckworth, and Congressmen Bost and Shimkus to break the stalemate and pass an emergency response package

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Opening the door

Letter to the Editor: It will be interesting to see if they take advantage to establish themselves as a viable alternative, or try to promote extreme policies and ideas as they have in the past.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The fear of death?

Letter to the Editor: I suspect that a deep-seated fear of death is at the bottom of the irrational and passionate behaviors we are witnessing. At least it may offer a partial explanation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News