Voice of the Reader: Business grants

To the Editor:

Our imaginative Illinois Gov. Pritzker has found another new gold mine in our state and ready to dole out $46 million to small businesses. And that, folks, is only a teaser of the remaining $636M. Child care providers will get $270M. Seventy eight of 102 Illinois counties will get an unspecified amount of that. These grants are based on COVID-19 impacted areas of businesses that were completely shut down in the spring.

The real kicker is also "COVID-19 areas that were impacted and experienced property damage amidst the looting and civil unrest in June" will be receiving the remainder of the $636 million total to be given out. I certainly know that I am not the sharpest pencil in the drawer, but before the guv starts dolling out good money to his cronies in the cities, should we not have some assurance that law enforcement is adequately prepared to prevent looting, burning, destruction, rioting, etc. of those same businesses and all businesses when civil unrest resurrects again? If we do not have that assurance, then our governor is throwing good money after bad.