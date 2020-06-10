Voice of the Reader: Businesses need lawmakers’ support
Voice of the Reader: Businesses need lawmakers' support

To the Editor:

In the wake of COVID-19, Illinois businesses are struggling tremendously. Instead of taking measures to support our businesses in these desperate times, Illinois lawmakers have taken the opposite approach, and have passed new taxes and requirements that will only hinder business owners’ ability to reopen successfully.

Given the state of the economy and coronavirus-led shutdowns, money has been tight. The cost of reopening — restocking, rehiring, advertising — is an expense that most business owners can hardly afford as it is. With Illinois’ new taxes, many of us will be pushed even further to the brink of bankruptcy.

On top of that, the state is raising the minimum wage incrementally each year, a decision that will likely result in even more job loss than Illinois has already seen in recent months. Is this really what we want as we attempt to recover from the COVID-19 economic fallout?

Illinois lawmakers must understand how desperately our state’s businesses need their support right now. I urge lawmakers to reconsider these new taxes and requirements on our businesses and recognize just how detrimental they would be to our citizens, economy and community as a whole.

Jim Ford

Owner, Midwest Recovery

Granite City

