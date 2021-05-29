Voice of the Reader: Buy locally

To the Editor:

On his recent trip to Dearborn, Michigan, President Biden said “the future of the auto industry is electric. There's no turning back.”

And we shouldn’t. The ongoing development of electric cars makes for a competitive retail marketplace as improving technology propels traditional, established automakers as well as startups into this exciting new world.

As vehicles evolve with upgraded batteries and better designs, consumer demand is increasing and franchised car dealers are rising to meet that demand.

As this new technology continues to develop and get tested, consumers should think about who is going to be there for them in the long run: the expansive network of franchised dealers across Illinois that have been in business for decades or new, and untested vehicle manufacturers.

A direct online sale through a manufacturer may seem appealing initially. But when push comes to shove and you find yourself in need of an emergency repair, that manufacturer owned center may be hundreds of miles away. On the other hand, over 700 Illinois dealers representing more than 2,000 franchises are never too far away and are proactive in performing warranty and recall repairs to serve their customers and address safety concerns.