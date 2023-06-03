To the Editor:

HELL NO! Dairy Queen won’t go

corporate! Not if we all scoop up

our best efforts to stop drones of

HQ from morphing this original

store into one more Brazier DQ!

We don’t need no burgers on the

grill! Keep our classic soft serve as

it still remains since riotous times

when the Strip was full tilt! Leave

the legions their memories unspilt

or splattered by unsightly visions

of one more fast food stop! Give

Mark back his franchise and honor

to this icon of Dairy Queen history.

You can take the title off the sign,

but never dim the sweet memory

of that name ever blazoned in our

hearts!

Steve Falcone

Carbondale