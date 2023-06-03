To the Editor:
HELL NO! Dairy Queen won’t go
corporate! Not if we all scoop up
our best efforts to stop drones of
HQ from morphing this original
store into one more Brazier DQ!
We don’t need no burgers on the
grill! Keep our classic soft serve as
it still remains since riotous times
when the Strip was full tilt! Leave
the legions their memories unspilt
or splattered by unsightly visions
of one more fast food stop! Give
Mark back his franchise and honor
People are also reading…
to this icon of Dairy Queen history.
You can take the title off the sign,
but never dim the sweet memory
of that name ever blazoned in our
hearts!
Steve Falcone
Carbondale