Voice of the Reader: Can we take nuclear weapons off the table?

Just last week I read in The Southern that the Pentagon has estimated $95.8 billion as the cost to replace our nuclear ICBM fleet, part of a “near-total replacement of the American nuclear force over the next few decades at a total cost of more than $1.2 trillion.” This week Honduras became the 50th country to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). In January it will become illegal to possess, use, and threaten to use nuclear weapons. The Treaty was initiated by the U.N. in 2017; sadly all the current nuclear armed states refused to support.