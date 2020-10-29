 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Can we take nuclear weapons off the table?
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Can we take nuclear weapons off the table?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Just last week I read in The Southern that the Pentagon has estimated $95.8 billion as the cost to replace our nuclear ICBM fleet, part of a “near-total replacement of the American nuclear force over the next few decades at a total cost of more than $1.2 trillion.” This week Honduras became the 50th country to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). In January it will become illegal to possess, use, and threaten to use nuclear weapons. The Treaty was initiated by the U.N. in 2017; sadly all the current nuclear armed states refused to support.

Enough nukes remain on hair-trigger alert that the danger of accidental nuclear war is still high. The result would be a nuclear winter predicted by scientists in the 1980s, prompting Reagan and Gorbachev to enter into serious negotiations to reduce weapons. Several presidents have promised to eliminate nuclear weapons since, but instead we launched on a modernization program, begun during the Obama administration. Huh??!!

With climate chaos — fires, hurricanes, unpredictable weather, etc. — a worldwide pandemic, collapsed economies, repressive governments and all the other problems we face, can’t we take nuclear weapons and energy with its deadly contamination off the table and use those resources for addressing real problems?

Georgeann Hartzog

Alto Pass

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A chance to survive

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Regarding your recommendation to vote for the tax amendment: With respect, we who live the southern third of the state take great exception to your characterization of how this amendment will help our region

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News