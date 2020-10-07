Voice of the Reader: Careful what you wish for

To the Editor:

I am writing to voice my concerns over our deeply divided country and the POTUS election.

I know in Southern Illinois there are two main issues that voters are concerned about and why they have supported Trump: Abortion and gay marriage.

We must talk about this. My conservative Christian family members and friends are very sincere in their beliefs that America will not prosper until abortion and gay marriage are banned.

I would respectful submit this will not happen and banning abortion and gay marriage will only more divide a broken nation.

Sweeping abortion under the rug does not end it and it could get worse. The root causes of abortion are poverty and lack of access to affordable contraceptives.

Are we prepared for the consequences of thousands of unwanted babies? Are we willing to pay for orphanages and foster care? Will Americans be willing to adopt? Do we build new prisons for women? Do we also arrest the babies' fathers? Are they not responsible too? How long do we put them in prison for?