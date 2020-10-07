Voice of the Reader: Careful what you wish for

To the Editor:
I am writing to voice my concerns over our deeply divided country and the POTUS election.
I know in Southern Illinois there are two main issues that voters are concerned about and why they have supported Trump: Abortion and gay marriage.
We must talk about this. My conservative Christian family members and friends are very sincere in their beliefs that America will not prosper until abortion and gay marriage are banned.
I would respectful submit this will not happen and banning abortion and gay marriage will only more divide a broken nation.
Sweeping abortion under the rug does not end it and it could get worse. The root causes of abortion are poverty and lack of access to affordable contraceptives.
Are we prepared for the consequences of thousands of unwanted babies? Are we willing to pay for orphanages and foster care? Will Americans be willing to adopt? Do we build new prisons for women? Do we also arrest the babies' fathers? Are they not responsible too? How long do we put them in prison for?
Gay folks are hard-working, tax-paying citizens who also serve in the military. They deserve all the rights other citizens do, including marriage. It is one thing to be against something for religious reasons, but it is another thing to force your religious beliefs on another citizen.
Please consider the consequences of another four years of Trump and massive civil unrest when gay marriage and abortion are banned.
Be careful what you wish for ... you may get it.
Robert Hughes
Mount Vernon
