Voice of the Reader: Celebrate Constitution Day

To the Editor:
Celebrate Constitution Day, Sept. 17, by participating in the Census — get counted and vote!
The Constitution (Article I) requires that every 10 years, all persons in the United States be enumerated. If you have not yet completed the census form, act now or respond to the census takers by Sept. 30. See 2020census.gov.
For every one person not counted, our local governments lose $16,000 over 10 years, funds not available for law enforcement, economic development, roads, schools or social programs.
The 15th Amendment (150 years old this year), the 19th Amendment (100 years old), and the 26th Amendment have enshrined the right to vote to former slaves, women and those 18 or older. So let’s all vote.
If you're not registered to vote, do so now. Not sure if you are registered, see ova.elections.il.gov. Or register at Carbondale Saturday Farmer’s Market on Sept. 22 at Carbondale Public Library.
You can request a mail-in ballot. When you receive it, keep it even if you decide to vote in person. Vote on election day, Nov. 3, in person at your polling place. Return the unmarked mail-in ballot to the polling place when you vote in person on Nov. 3 or earlier. Or vote early in person at selected sites. Early voting schedule is on the website of your county clerk. Or mail in your ballot, post-marked on or before Nov. 3, sooner is better. Sign the envelop and add postage.
For more information, see my.lwv.org/illinois/jackson-county.
Happy Constitution Day!
Suzanne Schmitz
Carbondale
