Voice of the Reader: Celebrate people with cerebral palsy

To the Editor:

March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and it gets very little attention in the media. It is the most common physical disability.

Cerebral palsy a neurological disorder that affects the brain causing difficulty in movement. It can be mild, affect one side of the body, or severe. I have severe cerebral palsy and I can’t physically take care of myself at all. I didn’t breathe for 40 minutes after I was born and they almost gave up on me. I was in the NICU for a couple weeks and I wasn’t expected to live.

I am 40 years old with my Master’s Degree in early childhood education. I am trying to get my children's book illustrated. I hope that it will help educate children and their families. I hope it will give children like me hope.

The pandemic has been so hard for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. People with cerebral palsy are high risk due to the muscles in our mouths, throats, and core that negatively affect swallowing and breathing. Even though I have become a “shut-in,” I truly try not to think about what I can’t do. It’s a bit harder, but this is not something that I choose to feel sorry for myself.

I want to be seen as a competent person who has unique needs. I still have to prove that I am a competent person because some people automatically assume that I am intellectually disabled.

May people understand that we’re valuable members of society.

Stephanie Cox

De Soto

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0