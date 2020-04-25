Voice of the Reader: Census outreach still critical

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

While public health and safety is absolutely critical at this moment of uncertainty, we must fulfill our constitutional obligation to complete the 2020 Census and count every person in the nation. Human service providers are in a unique position to reach many hard to count populations, including older adults, children, people with disabilities, immigrants, and others. Human services are part of hundreds of organizations working alongside the Census Bureau doing everything possible to accurately complete the census.

As the Census Bureau extends deadlines into the fall during this public health crisis, including self-response (now Oct. 31); likewise, Southern Illinois organizations have pivoted to primarily digital outreach. In addition to cancelling planned community outreach events, and shifting services from in-person therapy sessions to telehealth, from congregate meals for older adults to pick up and delivery models, human service organizations are encouraging folks at home to respond to the census online, or by phone or mail.

These revised census strategies are essential. At the time of publication, the response rate for counties in Southern Illinois ranged from nearly 16% in Hardin to 66% in Monroe. Illinois’ census response rate is 55%, which ranks 9th among all U.S. states.