Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

To the Editor:
Rep. Bost, like everyone else in the country, wrote that he wants things to go back normal (Sunday, May 10). He’s looking for certainty in an uncertain world, asking when businesses can reopen in Southern Illinois and citing all the states that are moving to open up.
What he fails to mention is that three quarters of those states do not meet federal guidelines to begin reopening, and are nowhere near close to having enough testing and contact tracing to do this without igniting another wave of infections.
President Trump says we are fighting a war against the coronavirus, but it is a very strange war in which the federal government has handed responsibility to the states to fight the war however they can manage it.
My parents were both veterans of World War II. My mother did not serve in the California Marine Corps, she served in the United States Marine Corps. My father did not serve in the Texas Army, he served in the United States Army. President Roosevelt did not tell Hawaii to deal with it after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he did not let states compete for steel to build tanks, and states did not bid up the price of aluminum to build airplanes, yet this is exactly what is happening in the fight against COVID-19, and tens of thousands of Americans have already paid with their lives for this epic failure of the Trump administration.
Rep. Bost is just an apologist for this sorry, deadly record.
Richard Thomas
Makanda
