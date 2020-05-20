Voice of the Reader: Certainty?
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Rep. Bost, like everyone else in the country, wrote that he wants things to go back normal (Sunday, May 10). He’s looking for certainty in an uncertain world, asking when businesses can reopen in Southern Illinois and citing all the states that are moving to open up.

What he fails to mention is that three quarters of those states do not meet federal guidelines to begin reopening, and are nowhere near close to having enough testing and contact tracing to do this without igniting another wave of infections.

President Trump says we are fighting a war against the coronavirus, but it is a very strange war in which the federal government has handed responsibility to the states to fight the war however they can manage it.

My parents were both veterans of World War II. My mother did not serve in the California Marine Corps, she served in the United States Marine Corps. My father did not serve in the Texas Army, he served in the United States Army. President Roosevelt did not tell Hawaii to deal with it after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he did not let states compete for steel to build tanks, and states did not bid up the price of aluminum to build airplanes, yet this is exactly what is happening in the fight against COVID-19, and tens of thousands of Americans have already paid with their lives for this epic failure of the Trump administration.

Rep. Bost is just an apologist for this sorry, deadly record.

Richard Thomas

Makanda

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Only just begun

Letter to the Editor: The point of this is to point out that the economy will not have a "V" curve economic recovery. This won't be over in months. In fact, it's only just begun to get worse.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

Letter to the Editor: Bob served as a veteran, a tenured university professor, pubic official, as well as a loving father and husband. He was someone who I saw fight for equality and fairness in our community. May God bless Robert Harrell.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Better answers

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I sent these questions to the governor and my state legislators. I pray they have genuine feedback rather than political answers.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A challenge

Letter to the Editor: I challenge my friends to swiftly and meaningfully begin to divest from this failing version of civilization and lead by example with lifestyles that speak louder than words.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The future

Letter to the Editor: The focus right now needs to be winning the fight against COVID-19, but we cannot lose sight of the really important issues that ensure our families and businesses are strong for years to come.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Get it done

Letter to the Editor: The nation is seeing record setting unemployment. This project will allow skilled professionals to keep working and providing for their families during this uncertain time.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank you

Letter to the Editor: By employing effective infection control and prevention, coordinating with local and state health authorities, and showing patience and kindness to others, we can beat the virus.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Not the time

Letter to the Editor: Now is not the time for tax increases. We need our businesses to make a comeback and they will as long as Illinois politicians do not suffocate them with additional tax increases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News