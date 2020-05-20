Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Rep. Bost, like everyone else in the country, wrote that he wants things to go back normal (Sunday, May 10). He’s looking for certainty in an uncertain world, asking when businesses can reopen in Southern Illinois and citing all the states that are moving to open up.

What he fails to mention is that three quarters of those states do not meet federal guidelines to begin reopening, and are nowhere near close to having enough testing and contact tracing to do this without igniting another wave of infections.

President Trump says we are fighting a war against the coronavirus, but it is a very strange war in which the federal government has handed responsibility to the states to fight the war however they can manage it.