Voice of the Reader: Challenges

To the Editor:
On May 17, your newspaper graciously published an op-ed written by Ray Lenzi, Democratic candidate for Congress in the 12th District, who raised the issue of incumbent Congressman Mike Bost’s 2019 voting attendance record in the House. Our campaign did not know that Mr. Bost missed those votes because he had traveled home to attend the funeral of his mother. We apologize. In fact, Ray has written a letter of condolence and personal apology to Mr. Bost
However, in a letter published in your May 24 issue, Mr. Bost’s campaign manager claimed we crossed a line by bringing “family” into the campaign. However, we made no reference to Mr. Bost’s family in our op-ed. None at all. Mr. Bost’s campaign manager is the only one who has alluded to “family.” We challenge him to start sticking to the facts.
We raised a number of other issues regarding differences of opinion on matters of healthcare, climate change and the minimum wage and support for the Heroes Act and state and local teachers, firemen, police and essential workers. But Mr. Bost’s campaign manager failed to address any of those issues.
We also issued a challenge for debates in all 12 counties of the district, a challenge any candidate with the courage of their convictions and confidence of their record would not ignore. We renew this challenge which will be unending through the course of this campaign. Mr. Bost, you may remember, issued the same challenge when he first ran for state office against Democratic State Rep. Gerald Hawkins. If it was a fair challenge to incumbent Hawkins, what is the problem now?
Rod Sievers
Communications Director
Lenzi for Congress
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!