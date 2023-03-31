To the Editor:

Last week, Alzheimer’s Association advocates from across the nation came together on Capitol Hill to speak about the devastating toll of Alzheimer’s and ask Congress to continue prioritizing solutions. I am amplifying their voices in honor of my mother who I cared for at home.

Thanks to Congress, we’ve made incredible progress advancing research on Alzheimer’s, leading us to two FDA-approved treatments to slow its progression in the early stages. While Medicare’s policy prevents access to these treatments, I am grateful that my Representative, Mike Bost, understands the harmful effects of this decision and thus signed onto a letter urging CMS to change this policy! As we continue our fight to remove these barriers, I ask that our Congressman prioritize an additional $321 million for dementia research at the National Institutes of Health to help us stay on the path of discovering scientific breakthroughs.

Caring for my mother was challenging but the time we had went by far too quickly, and I wish treatment was available. More time, especially in the early stages, would have allowed us to spend more time as a family and time to better understand my mother’s own desires for care.

We wouldn’t be on the brink of effective treatments that may change the course of Alzheimer’s without Congress! That’s why I’m grateful for champions like Representative Bost for prioritizing access to Alzheimer’s treatments, and ask that he remains committed to ending this disease by supporting increased research. To learn more, visit alzimpact.org.

Carol Aronson

Herrin