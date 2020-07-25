Voice of the Reader: Changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In important times in the life of our nation, universities have served as places facilitating social change. At this critical moment in our history, I am proud the Southern Illinois University System campuses are doing all we can to become a role model for others, both in higher education and beyond, in addressing critical issues facing equity and justice.

Across SIU, we are establishing task forces addressing issues including: promoting conversations related to systemic racism; enhancing educational experiences of our students so no student graduates without an understanding of racism and its impact; enhancing efforts to recruit and retain minority students, faculty, staff and university leadership; and creating a culture of accountability where we continually assess whether we are doing what we should be doing, and making necessary changes when we fall short.

Changes across the SIU System are just one part of what we must do. As a society we need to do more to address ongoing problems of institutional racism. I believe we can accomplish this by educating the next generation of societal leaders. This is how we can have an impact far beyond our campuses.