Voice of the Reader: Changes

To the Editor:

In important times in the life of our nation, universities have served as places facilitating social change. At this critical moment in our history, I am proud the Southern Illinois University System campuses are doing all we can to become a role model for others, both in higher education and beyond, in addressing critical issues facing equity and justice.

Across SIU, we are establishing task forces addressing issues including: promoting conversations related to systemic racism; enhancing educational experiences of our students so no student graduates without an understanding of racism and its impact; enhancing efforts to recruit and retain minority students, faculty, staff and university leadership; and creating a culture of accountability where we continually assess whether we are doing what we should be doing, and making necessary changes when we fall short.

Changes across the SIU System are just one part of what we must do. As a society we need to do more to address ongoing problems of institutional racism. I believe we can accomplish this by educating the next generation of societal leaders. This is how we can have an impact far beyond our campuses.

Changing the way we do business and making sure we find a way to hold ourselves accountable every day is how Southern Illinois University campuses are doing their part to meet the vital change we need at this time. I look forward to sharing how our efforts are changing our campuses and the world around us.

Daniel Mahony

SIU System President

