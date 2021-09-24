 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Child care investment is needed

To the Editor:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent announcement to invest in child care is welcome news to Illinois small businesses. By providing support to parents re-entering the workforce, we can ensure that small businesses have access to a robust talent pool that they desperately need right now. At the same time, small child care businesses have been greatly impacted by the pandemic and desperately need this assistance to strengthen their businesses and support their employees. It’s important to note that these investments will address stark gender disparities in the industry's small business ownership and workforce, since a majority are woman-owned and women-staffed businesses that operate on razor thin profit margins. Child care providers and other small businesses are not out of the woods yet, and these robust investments are critical to ensuring our state’s job creators are supported on their road to recovery.

Geri Aglipay

Chicago

Small Business Majority

