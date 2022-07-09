Voice of the Reader: City has no code for murals

Many are disappointed by the murals selected for the “2022 Welcome Carbondale” project. Two businesses have rejected the murals for their buildings. One mural must be revised, failing preservation standards for historic buildings. Other concerns: The project is moving too quickly. The timeline does not allow for adequate technical and community review. There are transparency issues. Who is the Southern Illinois Artists Coalition?” What are their credentials for selecting the murals? Many are concerned about the disconnect between the murals selected for the Wallace building (located next to historic Woodlawn Cemetery). They fail to “recognize the solemnity and history of Woodlawn cemetery.” This disconnects minimizes civic engagement and tourism potential. A recent article on murals as economic development tool states, “one of the most important aspects of a mural is its connection to community history and values. This provides community attachment to the mural, making people more likely to want to preserve the mural while also attracting tourists looking for art that reflects local culture.”