Voice of the Reader: Clear?

To the Editor:

Regarding Ahmad Zatar's letter declaring the choice is clear who should best represent members of the Illinois 12th District in Congress, I can not agree with his recommendation. Ray Lenzi is my choice.

I strongly believe environmental issues take priority in elections. I believe our representatives should vote to protect the safety of constituents as the most basic need. Clean air and clean water are essential to life. Where was Mike Bost's vote on the dumping of toxic waste into the Big Muddy River? Where was Mike Bost's support to provide jobs in Southern Illinois through the clean energy jobs act currently being proposed? Where was Mike Bost's objection to Mr. Trump's attempts to defund the the Affordable Care Act, which insured millions of Americans?

People with insurance seek health care earlier in their illness and a healthy populace is good for everyone. A health populace is also economical. People with insurance need not come to costly emergency rooms for care. Where was Mike Bost's objection to the current president calling war heroes "losers."