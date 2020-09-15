Voice of the Reader: Clear?

To the Editor:
Regarding Ahmad Zatar's letter declaring the choice is clear who should best represent members of the Illinois 12th District in Congress, I can not agree with his recommendation. Ray Lenzi is my choice.
I strongly believe environmental issues take priority in elections. I believe our representatives should vote to protect the safety of constituents as the most basic need. Clean air and clean water are essential to life. Where was Mike Bost's vote on the dumping of toxic waste into the Big Muddy River? Where was Mike Bost's support to provide jobs in Southern Illinois through the clean energy jobs act currently being proposed? Where was Mike Bost's objection to Mr. Trump's attempts to defund the the Affordable Care Act, which insured millions of Americans?
People with insurance seek health care earlier in their illness and a healthy populace is good for everyone. A health populace is also economical. People with insurance need not come to costly emergency rooms for care. Where was Mike Bost's objection to the current president calling war heroes "losers."
In the past, Mr. Bost was able to object to the status quo while a state representative; and as a well-known paper-throwing incident showed, he can quote the Bible. Many saw him as a strong Christian and voted for him. He now supports the most unchristian POTUS ever in our history.
So Mr. Ahmad Zatar, the choice Nov. 3 couldn't be clearer. Vote Ray Lenzi for representative for Illinois' 12th Congressional District.
Beth Connell
Herrin
