Voice of the Reader: Clearing up Lenzi's position

To the Editor:
Ordinarily I would not respond to a letter to the editor because certainly everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, because this election and the facts are so very important I feel it necessary to reply.
David Brown wrote in the Saturday, Sept. 26 issue of The Southern Illinoisan that Mike Bost was just doing his job in Washington and therefore too busy to honor Ray Lenzi’s request to debate. The fact is the House of Representatives was not scheduled to be in session from Aug. 1 through Sept. 7, providing plenty of time for one or more debates. Also, there is still time for debates as the House is not scheduled to be in session from Oct. 3 until after the election. So, what are you afraid of, Mike?
Also, it is necessary to correct Mr. Brown’s statement on defunding the police. Candidate Lenzi’s position is simply that decisions should be formulated between local authorities and local community leaders. Any attempt by the federal government to intercede would be an abuse of power and certainly inappropriate. That is Mr. Lenzi’s official position.
It’s not the green new deal, which is still being formulated, that’s crippling industry, farming, and coal mining. It’s Donald Trump’s tariffs that are doing the damage. Farmers know this, and they don’t want to be bailed out, they want to sell their product in a free market. It is noteworthy that Mike Bost has voted in line with Donald Trump almost 99% of the time.
Ray Lenzi has a comprehensive plan for all coal miners, guaranteeing their pensions and providing training in areas such as wind and solar industries, creating thousands of jobs and at the same time stimulating the economy.
David Brown and Mike Bost should welcome debates with Ray Lenzi. In doing so they just might gain perspective into what’s coming, both economically and socially, in the 21st century, and how all citizens in the 12th District of Illinois can profit, as well as play an important role.
I would suggest that Mr. Brown needs to look more to the realistic future and stop dwelling on the past. That future has great potential. Unfortunately, neither Mr. Brown nor Mr. Bost recognize it.
Ron Darnell
Makanda
