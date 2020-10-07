Voice of the Reader: Clearing up Lenzi's position

To the Editor:

Ordinarily I would not respond to a letter to the editor because certainly everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, because this election and the facts are so very important I feel it necessary to reply.

David Brown wrote in the Saturday, Sept. 26 issue of The Southern Illinoisan that Mike Bost was just doing his job in Washington and therefore too busy to honor Ray Lenzi’s request to debate. The fact is the House of Representatives was not scheduled to be in session from Aug. 1 through Sept. 7, providing plenty of time for one or more debates. Also, there is still time for debates as the House is not scheduled to be in session from Oct. 3 until after the election. So, what are you afraid of, Mike?

Also, it is necessary to correct Mr. Brown’s statement on defunding the police. Candidate Lenzi’s position is simply that decisions should be formulated between local authorities and local community leaders. Any attempt by the federal government to intercede would be an abuse of power and certainly inappropriate. That is Mr. Lenzi’s official position.