Voice of the Reader: Climate emergency is real

To the Editor:

I was distressed to read op-eds by Seth Whitehead and Nicolas Loris extolling the merits of fracking. Both of these people are industry spokespersons.

Contrary to their assertions, fracking is not safe. This technique injects a toxic mixture of carcinogenic chemicals at high pressure into the earth, contaminating ground water and surrounding soil and air. Flowback brings to the surface toxins such as heavy metals and radioactive materials.

Earthquakes have increased, local economies have been devastated, cancers and health problems have dramatically increased near frack wells, and climate change has ramped up into a climate crisis. If you find it hard to believe people like Bernie Sanders or Greta Thunberg, how about J. P. Morgan? Their economists David Mackie and Jessica Murray wrote, "We cannot rule out catastrophic outcomes where human life as we know it is threatened.”

For years, the fracking industry has been pushing this argument that fracking creates jobs and the economy will tank without it. Actually, renewable energy sources have produced more jobs than all the fossil fuel industries combined by nearly 3 to 1, according to Forbes Business Journal, and they pay higher wages too.