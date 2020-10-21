Voice of the Reader: Climate won't wait 4 years

To the Editor:

This November, we are faced with one of the most important elections in the history of our country. Many voters have a clear preference on which candidates and parties they will be supporting, but many have expressed frustration at the choices presented and are considering sitting this election out.

If I am describing you, I desperately urge you reconsider, if for no other reason: climate change.

Climate change shows most obviously in the United States in the increasingly powerful hurricane seasons we have been witnessing, as well as the greater occurrence and intensity of fires across the country. In the future, food insecurity and heat waves will increase the crisis of immigration on our southern border. Disruption of weather patterns will make some areas in the U.S. suffer worse heat waves and others face water shortages due to changes in types of rainfall.

Here in Illinois, we are not protected from the effects of climate change. Higher temperatures will lead to decreased crop yields generally and increase the occurrence of heavy downpours that wipe out harvests our farmers rely on. Higher global temperatures also allow diseases such as West Nile virus to spread further, including into our home here.