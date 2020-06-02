Voice of the Reader: Comparison

In Texas, I had a tooth extraction on May 15 and developed an infection. I called my dentist, who prescribed a round of antibiotics. I was supposed to get the stitches out, but because of my fever, I was asked to get a COVID-19 test. I called my doctor, who told me they had no tests. I asked where I could get one, and they didn’t know. I asked Siri for COVID-19 testing near me, and found an emergency room. I called them and they said they are testing. However, they don’t take Medicare, but I could self-pay for $275. They said a hospital takes Medicare. when I called them they transferred me to their COVID-19 hotline which just kept looping with useless information. My primary called back and said they located a test and I could do a drive up test in two days.