Voice of the Reader: Comparison
Voice of the Reader: Comparison

To the Editor:

As a former Southern Illinoisan and now a Texan, I would like to compare Illinois and Texas in relation to COVID-19 testing.

A couple of weeks ago, my sister was sick. She looked on the Illinois COVID-19 website, found a testing site in Pekin and called for an appointment. She got in immediately. No extra cost involved. And she had her results promptly the next day.

In Texas, I had a tooth extraction on May 15 and developed an infection. I called my dentist, who prescribed a round of antibiotics. I was supposed to get the stitches out, but because of my fever, I was asked to get a COVID-19 test. I called my doctor, who told me they had no tests. I asked where I could get one, and they didn’t know. I asked Siri for COVID-19 testing near me, and found an emergency room. I called them and they said they are testing. However, they don’t take Medicare, but I could self-pay for $275. They said a hospital takes Medicare. when I called them they transferred me to their COVID-19 hotline which just kept looping with useless information. My primary called back and said they located a test and I could do a drive up test in two days.

I asked to see my physician because of my fever illness. She said they are not treating patients. I am a 69-year-old woman with Lyme disease who is sick and my doctor won’t see me. I had to cancel the suture-removal appointment.

In this case, I say Illinois is lucky to have Pritzker during this pandemic. My sister’s experience was the complete opposite of mine in Texas with our Trump-friendly governor.

Candace Baker

Canyon Lake, Texas

