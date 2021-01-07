Voice of the Reader: Compassion returns Jan. 20

To the Editor:

Behind the shocking domestic terrorism at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, behind all the Republican enabling of Donald Trump’s delusions of winning a second term (including that of our own, shameful Congressman Mike Bost), is the question, “If he wanted to keep the job so much, why did Trump completely abandon his responsibilities as president?”

While still president after Nov. 4, 2020, did he express compassion as the virus surged to its highest numbers and killed many thousands more? Did he mobilize government resources to speed the distribution of vaccines? Did he speak out forcefully against the Russian hacking of our government computers and the exposure of our most sensitive information? Did he begin the same orderly transition of power as Barack Obama did for him in November 2016, all for the benefit and security of our nation and ourselves?