Voice of the Reader: Compassion returns Jan. 20

To the Editor:
Behind the shocking domestic terrorism at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, behind all the Republican enabling of Donald Trump’s delusions of winning a second term (including that of our own, shameful Congressman Mike Bost), is the question, “If he wanted to keep the job so much, why did Trump completely abandon his responsibilities as president?”
While still president after Nov. 4, 2020, did he express compassion as the virus surged to its highest numbers and killed many thousands more? Did he mobilize government resources to speed the distribution of vaccines? Did he speak out forcefully against the Russian hacking of our government computers and the exposure of our most sensitive information? Did he begin the same orderly transition of power as Barack Obama did for him in November 2016, all for the benefit and security of our nation and ourselves?
No, Trump did none of these, none. Instead, he disappeared daily to the golf course. He tweeted and spoke almost hourly that the election was “stolen.” He raised more than $200 million from gullible people through his ever more astonishing lies, not one ever proven in any court. He then turned on all those enablers and sycophants, the very people who lied for him and to him to keep him calm and because of their own fears of the Mad King. Finally, even Prince Pence was thrown by Trump to the wolves, the mobs, on Jan. 6, too.
Think about what another four years of outrage, division, racism, fabrications, delusions, environmental degradations, COVID deaths, spiraling health care costs, loss of small businesses, increasing hunger and poverty would have meant in our country if we voters hadn’t done the right thing.
National compassion will return to our country at noon on Jan. 20. A Trump must not happen again, and a Rep. Mike Bost, wanting to circumvent the will of voters as validated by the courts, must never be elected again, either.
Laraine Wright
Carbondale