Voice of the Reader: Compliments and concern
Voice of the Reader: Compliments and concern

To the Editor:

Recently we were unintentional visitors to the city of Marion. Due to vehicle problems, we waited for parts for over a week, during the hot 90-plus degree weather, without transportation. We walked everywhere (no rental cars to be found), and now feel we know your city well. We have compliments, and one major concern.

First the compliments. Marion has the absolute best community center — truly a gem for your city—including the pool and the opportunities for pickleball. The other pickleballers who were so friendly and inviting. Your daily rate at the Hub is reasonable. Another local attraction is the Mandala Gardens, which offers artwork, gardens, and a relaxing atmosphere all for a small fee. We were nearby (waiting for the only cab in town) when a friendly neighbor bought us ice water — true Marion hospitality! The antique stores and the murals around the town square are great. You would do well to advertise these attractions, so that people come to Marion for a few days rather than just a quick overnight.

Our greatest concern was Marion’s lack of pedestrian friendliness. Crossing Deyoung Street without crosswalk lights at most intersections was downright frightening! Many busy streets have non-existent or inconsistent sidewalks. Please promote walking over driving. It’s much healthier, but only if it can be done safely.

Finally, thank you to Top Notch car repair, which was the only business who would help us on a Friday afternoon (several wouldn’t even talk to us!) Our regards to the people of Marion!

Regi and Steve Robnett

Portland, Maine

